Aperitif Vs Digestif: What's The Difference?

If you've ever visited Europe (or more specifically, France and Italy), you may have noticed the practice of diners enjoying an alcoholic beverage and some lively chatter before dinner — and perhaps doing the same after. Europeans are known for slowing down and enjoying their meals intimately — and the art of an aperitif (pre-dinner drink) and a digestif (post-dinner drink) is an example of this.

Dating back over 1,500 years, aperitifs became a popular ritual during the 1800s in Italy. It's said that café culture is responsible for making this pre-drink custom stylish, with France following suit in the mid-19th century. During that time, a chemist named Joseph Dubonnet created concoctions masked with herbs and spices to fight off malaria. His wife loved them so much that she started enjoying them as pre-dinner cocktails.

Digestifs, on the other hand, are said to have originally been created for medicinal uses. Strong in nature, they were used for various ailments, like stomach aches. By the time the 1700s rolled around, they were used after meals to help aid digestion.

Both of these drinks are commonly enjoyed when out on the town, but the social practice of aperitifs and digestifs is also customary at dinner parties in someone's home. Yet, despite being very similar, aperitifs and digestifs do have some differences. These include their sweetness level, flavor profile, preparation, and alcohol content.