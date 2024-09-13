Starbucks Drops A Spooky Lineup Of New Cups And Tumblers For Halloween
Pumpkin spice latte season is in full swing with the debut of Starbucks 2024 new fall menu, and hot on its heels comes a new collection of Halloween-inspired drinkware. The spooktacular lineup drops at participating U.S. Starbucks stores on September 17 for a limited time only, so don't get ghosted and be sure to grab your favorites while supplies last.
Perfect for trick-or-treating with your crew, the glow-in-the-dark jack o' lantern hot cup set comes as a six-pack. Each 16-ounce cup includes a lid and features a different ghastly or grinning pumpkin face, complete with supernatural glowing effects. These are ideal for spicing up cool nights with hot drinks like the Starbucks apple crisp oatmilk macchiato or cinnamon dolce latte. The entire set goes for $19.95.
Double, double toil and trouble — add a creepy chill to your iced beverage with the obsidian ooze cold cup. As if conjured from a bubbling cauldron, this black 24-ounce cup reimagines the previous year's green version with a similar rim that looks like it's dripping a dreadful potion. Priced at $22.95, it would make an excellent vessel for Starbucks' secret menu Halloween candy corn coffee.
For something a bit more out of this world, there's the extraterrestrial cold cup that comes with a spaceship straw topper. The UFO on top appears to beam down unearthly lights, illuminating a macabre landscape of pumpkins and autumnal leaves. Just the thing for your cold brew or iced tea, this extraordinary 24-ounce cup costs $29.95.
Where to scare up Starbucks' spooky season drinkware
There's even more frighteningly fun and festive new merchandise to get you into the Halloween spirit. The catch is that the following unique items will only be found exclusively at licensed Starbucks locations, such as inside airports, hospitals, and grocery stores.
The most hauntingly beautiful of the bunch is the iridescent luster skull mug. Scare off your demons by sipping from this marvelous memento mori that's more pretty pearlescent than it is morbid or monstrous. The shiny 14-ounce cranium mug sells for $16.95.
Chase the darkness away and illuminate the cobwebs with an eerie glow-in-the dark purple potion cold cup or keychain. Featuring an embossed iconic siren logo, this trio of bewitching cups comes in both 16- and 24-ounces, as well as in the form of a cute keychain, priced from $14.95 to $29.95 (sold separately).
The whimsical jack o' lanterns make another welcome appearance on a multicolor, orange-rimmed 16-ounce tumbler. These are only $14.95, and each one has a patchwork of colorful squares filled with the visage of delightfully mischievous pumpkins. More than just fantastic and functional, all of the new spine-chilling drinkware is eligible for Starbucks' bring your own cup policy. The program lets you bring in any clean, reusable cup to get a $.10 discount on your order, and if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll also earn 25 stars.