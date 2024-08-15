What Brand Of Oat Milk Does Starbucks Use?

As the demand for plant-based milks continues to grow, so does their availability. These days, coffee shops are expected to offer vegan milk alternatives as well. From what's arguably the most well-known, soy milk, to bestselling almond milk, and newer options like coconut milk and oat milk, your favorite neighborhood café is likely able to make you a dairy-free beverage. Starbucks, for example, carries all four.

Oat milk in particular has really caught on, so much so that in 2021, Starbucks added it as a permanent option nationwide. Along with adding the grain-based milk to the menu, the company debuted a new drink that featured it, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The drink was a hit and continues to be extremely popular. Not surprising, since the refreshing drink isn't just deliciously sweet, but also because Starbucks' shaken espressos are a cheaper and stronger latte alternative.

When the drink and oat milk news first came out, it was part of a promotion to announce the brand of oat milk the company would be using — Oatly. While there are a number of other brands on the market, Starbucks' choice can be attributed to Oatly's rich texture and excellent foaming qualities. Specifically, the coffee chain uses Oatly's Barista Edition Oatmilk, which is formulated for hot and steamed drinks. It has a higher fat content than regular Oatly and is what makes all of your favorites, hot or cold, lusciously creamy.