These Old-School Drinks Should Get Another Round, According To A Bartender

Lots of old-school drinks have withstood the test of time, like Manhattans, daiquiris, gimlets, and more. However, quite a few tasty cocktails have now faded into the depths of history, at least in most parts of the world. While many of these once loved libations belong where they were created — in the past — a handful of them are more than worthy of a resurgence. For example, have you ever enjoyed a Bee's Knees cocktail? It's deliciously sweet, tart, citrusy, and balanced to perfection. In essence, it is a mixologist's and cocktail enthusiast's dream come true, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

I spent 20 years working in restaurants, bars, and cocktail lounges. A couple of the spots where I tended bar specialized in pre-prohibition cocktails, too, so old-school drinks are something I know all about. While I've tasted a myriad of boozy creations that no one should have to suffer through, the old-school drinks you find below are so tasty and deliciously complex that you'll want to seek them out at a cocktail bar or start making them for yourself at home.