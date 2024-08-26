How Julia Child Made Perfect Asparagus

You may have seen plenty of well-meaning cooks say you should prepare raw asparagus by snapping it in half, separating the tough and woody stem from the succulent tops. However, in the words of Julia Child, "That's a terribly wasteful way of cooking asparagus" (via YouTube). She points out that as long as you are buying it freshly-picked, nearly the whole asparagus stalk is completely edible.

The bottom end is indeed heartier than the rest of the plant, so on an episode of "The French Chef," Child instructed to peel the stalks with a paring knife, vegetable peeler, or even a Norwegian cheese knife. Cut off about a quarter inch off the bottom, and then carefully run the knife or peeler up towards the scaly top, tapering off about two inches before you reach the head. Keep peeling until the texture of the flesh changes from stringy to soft. This method also creates a uniform shape that helps the stalks cook more evenly.

Once peeled, Child arranged the asparagus into bunches and tied them at both the top and bottom with kitchen twine. She dropped the bunches into a big pot of well-salted boiling water and cooked them for about five minutes. When done, she simply lifted each bundle out by the strings, drained them, snipped the twine, and arranged the spears on a serving plate. The strings make it so that you don't squeeze the asparagus too much, which could make them bruised by your cooking utensils.