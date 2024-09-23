What To Look For When Buying Ahi Tuna

Tuna lovers know that ahi is different from albacore and comes with a host of qualifications. A fresh oceany smell, translucent ruby flesh, and a nice shiny sheen all suggest the fish is top-quality and fresh. Even if you aren't looking for a sushi-grade ingredient, these three factors are important for identifying the rough quality of ahi tuna at first glance.

If you see something that's slightly matte brown, dry, and reeks overwhelmingly of fish, avoid it at all costs. Brown on any raw meat means it has oxidized from exposure to air, and the smell of bad fish comes from bacterial growth and the breakdown of its muscle fibers. In short, these three signs all point to decomposition.

If your tuna comes packaged, check to see if the label includes mention of any added artificial color. It's important to note that one way to preserve the color of fresh ahi is to gas it with carbon monoxide. The FDA declared this Generally Recognized as Safe and requires providers to label gassed ahi tuna as such. However, enforcement of this is weak, so if you don't live anywhere near the ocean, those bright red steaks were likely either frozen or gassed — and may not be fresh at all.

Unfortunately, the only reliable way to understand the quality of your ahi is to know your fish provider well. Ask them where it was sourced, how it was handled and shipped, and when it arrived at their store.