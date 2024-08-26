Ahi Vs Albacore Tuna: What Makes Them Different?

Just as beef connoisseurs might be able to tell the difference between a wagyu and a holstein steak, there are different varieties of tuna that can also vary broadly in terms of taste, scope, and application. While there are many species of tuna roaming the oceans, the commercial fishing industry targets five main species for human consumption: albacore, bigeye, bluefin, skipjack, and yellowfin. Skipjack tuna has the lightest, flakiest meat, followed by albacore, yellowfin, bigeye, and bluefin. Bluefin is prized for being able to store fat in its musculature, resulting in a highly rich, flavorful cut.

Albacore is among the most popular tuna species — it's often sold canned in supermarkets and used for a variety of simple preparations. It's the only kind that can be labeled "white tuna," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The fishing industry uses the white meat designation to differentiate canned albacore tuna from "chunk light," which may contain skipjack or yellowfin. "Ahi tuna," on the other hand, is a Hawaiian name for yellowfin. This species tends to have a more meaty, steak-like texture that lends itself well to grilling, but can also be eaten raw.