For those unfamiliar with pork floss, it's a savory, finely shredded meat product made by slowly simmering pork in a flavorful broth until it's tender enough to be pulled apart. The meat is then dried, shredded, and lightly fried until it becomes light and airy, almost like cotton candy in texture — though the similarity ends there.

Unlike sweet cotton candy, pork floss is savory and tastes like meat jerky. Originating in China, pork floss is widely used across East and Southeast Asia, where most bakeries offer pastries featuring this beloved pantry staple. Its soft, crumbly, and slightly stringy nature makes it the ultimate versatile ingredient — perfect on its own (be careful though, it's easy to eat an entire bag in one sitting!), or as a flavor-boosting topping for rice, or a decadent filling for fluffy bao bread.

One of the most creative uses of pork floss is in an Asian dessert called meat floss cake or Rousong Xiaobei. The base of this dessert consists of light, airy chiffon cake rounds, and between these cake layers lies a subtly sweet creamy filling. The exterior is lightly smeared with a layer of cream, then generously covered with pork floss. This sweet, creamy, and salty trio is a hallmark of East Asian desserts, where contrasting flavors or strong fruity notes are often preferred, and where it's common for desserts to be less sweet than their Western counterparts.