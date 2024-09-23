Pork Floss Cake Is Sweet, Creamy, And Salty All At Once
For those unfamiliar with pork floss, it's a savory, finely shredded meat product made by slowly simmering pork in a flavorful broth until it's tender enough to be pulled apart. The meat is then dried, shredded, and lightly fried until it becomes light and airy, almost like cotton candy in texture — though the similarity ends there.
Unlike sweet cotton candy, pork floss is savory and tastes like meat jerky. Originating in China, pork floss is widely used across East and Southeast Asia, where most bakeries offer pastries featuring this beloved pantry staple. Its soft, crumbly, and slightly stringy nature makes it the ultimate versatile ingredient — perfect on its own (be careful though, it's easy to eat an entire bag in one sitting!), or as a flavor-boosting topping for rice, or a decadent filling for fluffy bao bread.
One of the most creative uses of pork floss is in an Asian dessert called meat floss cake or Rousong Xiaobei. The base of this dessert consists of light, airy chiffon cake rounds, and between these cake layers lies a subtly sweet creamy filling. The exterior is lightly smeared with a layer of cream, then generously covered with pork floss. This sweet, creamy, and salty trio is a hallmark of East Asian desserts, where contrasting flavors or strong fruity notes are often preferred, and where it's common for desserts to be less sweet than their Western counterparts.
Variations and experimentations with pork floss
The basic formula for pork floss cake includes a base of chiffon cake rounds, a creamy interior, and a rich coating of pork floss, creating a perfect flavor balance. This foundation opens up countless possibilities for experimentation. Chiffon cakes are readily available at Asian bakeries or grocery stores, making this an easy dessert that only requires assembling at home.
And, there are many exciting variations to try. The creamy filling can range from custard to kewpie mayo for a tangy contrast, while the meat floss can either be mixed into the filling or simply used as a fluffy exterior. Some versions even mix in seaweed flakes and sesame seeds with the floss for a boost of flavor.
One popular variation is the rolled version, where a sponge cake is spread with cream and meat floss, then rolled into a log. It's allowed to set so it holds its shape before slicing. Think of it as the savory cousin to a sweet peanut butter Swiss roll. Another version is more straightforward: slather the top of the cake with a layer of cream and pork floss, then slice it into bite-sized pieces.
The versatility of this dish makes it a playground for creativity. Imagine using puff pastry instead of chiffon, each buttery layer hiding light, umami-packed meat floss. Or picture savory macarons, where delicate, flaky layers are paired with pork floss for an unconventional yet delightful twist.