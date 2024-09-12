What Is Pork Floss And How Do You Use It?

Imagine biting into something with the light, airy texture of cotton candy, but instead of overwhelming sweetness, you're met with an explosion of savory, sweet, and umami goodness. That's the magic of pork floss, or rousong, a beloved condiment in many Asian kitchens.

Its unique texture — at once both soft and crunchy — makes it an incredibly versatile ingredient that enhances nearly any dish. Whether sprinkled on a simple shrimp congee, stuffed into soft bao buns, used as a topping for rice bowls (it pairs beautifully with eggs that have golden, jammy yolks and pickled vegetables), or used in a pork belly onigiri recipe, trust pork floss to give your dish that instant flavor boost.

Pork floss is also the star of bánh tráng nướng, or Vietnamese pizza, where crispy rice paper is slathered with sweet chili jam, eggs, and green onions, and then finished with generous amounts of pork floss. With its ability to add a hint of meatiness while keeping dishes light, pork floss offers endless possibilities for culinary creativity.