You Only Need 6 Ingredients To Make Pumpkin Cheesecake Pinwheels

Pumpkin cheesecake pinwheels satisfy your sweet tooth without the need to break out a mixing bowl, and they come together with just a few simple ingredients that you probably already have on hand. This recipe comes from TikTok creator @iricksnacks, and they are even simpler than his easy pumpkin cottage cheese cheesecakes. All you need are flour tortillas, cream cheese, canned pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, butter, and the sweetener of your choice.

@iricksnacks Say "YUM" if you would eat these Pumpkin Cheesecake Pinwheels 😋🙌🎃 What you need: 1 low carb tortilla 2 tbsp pure pumpkin purée 2 tbsp butter, melted 2 oz cream cheese 2 tbsp sweetener (I used allulose) 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice How to make them: 1. Spread your cream cheese on the tortilla and add remaining ingredients. 2. Roll tightly, brush with the butter & slice into pinwheels. 3. Air fry @ 400F for 6-10 minutes. ♬ original sound – iRick

Simply spread the tortilla with cream cheese and puree and sprinkle in the pumpkin pie spice and sweetener. Any kind of sugar or powdered sweetener will work here, but if you prefer something like honey or maple syrup, just stir it into the pumpkin first so it does not drip out. Alternatively, skip this step all together, and use ready-made pumpkin pie filling that's already sweetened.

Then, just roll the tortillas up and brush them in butter as the creator does, or use an egg wash instead; the goal is for the outsides to get nice and golden brown. While an air fryer is featured in the video, you can totally make these in an oven or toaster oven instead. You just want them to get nice and crispy. Minutes later, you'll have a treat that's satisfying, sweet, tangy, and so easy to put together.