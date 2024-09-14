The Breakfast Rick Steves Says You Should Skip When Dining In Europe

Breakfast is widely considered to be the most important meal, giving you the first boost of energy you need to start your day. When you're traveling through Europe and need lots of strength to climb the steps of the Eiffel Towers or wander through the galleries of the Rijksmuseum, a good breakfast is even more important.

Rick Steves, a travel expert who has been helping tourists get the most out of their European vacations for over 50 years, has a money-saving tip for the next time you're touring the continent: Skip hotel breakfasts (per Rick Steve's Europe).

You may be tempted by the convenience of grabbing your first meal of the day at your hotel's restaurant. However, if breakfast isn't already included in the cost of your room, it's not worth eating there. Hotel breakfasts can be expensive and unexciting. Instead, head to a local cafe for a cheaper choice. You'll get to mingle with the locals and likely try some more traditional breakfast foods.