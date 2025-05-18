Snag Cheaper Drinks In Europe With Rick Steves' Expert Tip

Rick Steves is a European travel guru, his insight makes seeing the sights and eating the food abroad as approachable as visiting a new restaurant in your own city (he's even distilled all his know-how into just four simple rules for dining in Europe). The excursion booker, writer, and TV host also has plenty of hacks for saving money when dining across Europe, including one for snagging cheaper drinks, like coffee. As he and fellow author Steve Smith write on Rick Steves' Europe, "Be aware that cafes charge different prices for the same drink, depending upon where you want to be seated."

They go on to say that while you can be seated at a table and enjoy your beverage, it will be cheaper to drink it standing up at the bar — yes, for the exact same drink. This is common, especially in both France and Italy, where cafe culture is huge, and where the cost to sit at a table with your drink could be double the price (and sometimes more). In most cafes, the tiered pricing will be posted, so you can check out how much each activity will set you back before committing.