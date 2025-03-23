From Buttery Pastries To Creamy Cheeses, Why Germany's Breakfast Is A Feast Worth Waking Up For

If you haven't traveled through Germany, you might be surprised by the opulence offered by its breakfast spread. Some dishes are recognizable adaptations of familiar foods, others more unique, but one thing is for sure: They're all delicious. And while anyone who has been to an Oktoberfest won't be shocked to hear that the meals tend to be on the hearty side, there are options for all diets and palettes.

German breakfast is often somewhere in between a continental breakfast and a charcuterie board. Butterbrot — a German open-faced sandwich topped with butter — whether rolls or pumpernickel, is a common starting point and accompanied by boiled eggs, cheeses and cured meat. And of course, no meal is complete without a wurst or two. For a breakfast experience that will make you feel as German as it gets, try weisswurst, one of 10 German sausages you should know come Oktoberfest. Weisswurst is a dish of plump white sausages served in warm water (which is not for drinking, but keeping the meat warm) with pretzels, sweet mustard, and, of course, a weissbier Just make sure not to eat the casings.

A regional item you'll see on many menus is quark, a dish halfway between cheese and yogurt. A high-protein, low-sodium dairy product, it can be served sweet with muesli and honey or mixed with sour cream and herbs for a savory meal. If you're in the west, keep your eyes peeled for a delicious dish of sautéed pears, green beans, and bacon.