What Does A Traditional French Breakfast Look Like?

We all know what an American breakfast is supposed to look like. Think of those overstuffed place settings of "balanced breakfasts" you see in commercials, with a bowl of cereal, a glass of orange juice, coffee, toast, half a grapefruit, maybe some pancakes or sausages, and eggs to round things out — essentially a Denny's Grand Slam. In reality most Americans don't have time for all that. We generally keep it light in the morning, with just eggs, cereal, or coffee. Many skip breakfast entirely. Morning mealtime is similarly simple for the French too, and their choices for breakfast defy many stereotypes as well (hint: there aren't as many croissants).

A French petit déjeuner has many of the same components as a typical American breakfast, from jelly on toast to a hot drink, but the specifics are culturally nuanced. The French go for a sliced baguette for their daily toasted bread (known as "la tartine"), and on weekends they might reach for pastries ("les viennoiseries") as well. Of course, French folks are often rushing out the door in the morning just like we are, so sometimes all they'll grab is a cup of coffee, if anything at all.

While the French love jelly or butter on their toasted baguettes, Nutella is a national favorite, too. Croissants, while popular, are usually saved for midday snacks or sweet treats — they're not as popular on the breakfast table.