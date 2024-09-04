Julia Child's Tip For Making The Best Hard-Boiled Eggs

Beloved television chef Julia Child was known for her many kitchen hacks. Be it tips on how to cook asparagus or the best technique for soaking beans, it seems like Child knew the smartest way to do just about everything. So when you hear that she had a very specific method for hard-boiling eggs, you know that it's the formula to be followed.

Julia's method, as explained on the Homemade Podcast by celebrity chef Sara Moulton, who once worked with Child, involves starting the eggs in room-temperature water, rather than tossing them into already boiling water (via EatingWell).

Place your eggs in water and bring the water to a boil over high heat. The moment the water begins to truly boil — aka when the water is bubbling and roiling — take the whole thing off of the heat completely. Leave your eggs in the water to simmer for around 14 minutes. Lastly, place the eggs into an ice water bath until they cool.

Why hard boil your eggs with this multi-step process? Moulton says that boiling eggs like Child means that "the whites are much more tender" and "you don't get that green line between the yolk and the white." These barely-boiled hard-boiled eggs give you a tender yolk that creates a fluffy, more flavorful basic egg salad, and light, bouncy whites that give you delicate, not chewy, classic deviled eggs.