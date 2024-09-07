The Roasted Ingredient That Seriously Upgrades Tuna Salad

There are so many ways to take tuna salad to the next level, from adding spicy gochujang or herby artichokes to incorporating crunchy pieces of sweet, fresh apple. If you really want to amp up the rich flavor, it's worth adding some garlic. But if you think that raw garlic tastes too pungent and could easily overpower the other milder ingredients, then the key is to roast it first.

Just like how cutting garlic in different ways affects the taste, various methods of cooking it also change the flavor. The characteristic taste and smell come from a molecule in the garlic called alliin that, once the clove is chopped, reacts with an enzyme known as alliinase to produce another molecule responsible for the flavor. But when it's roasted, the heat transforms the alliin into new molecules that are bigger in size before they come into contact with the alliinase. This gives the garlic a much milder and sweeter taste, which works especially well with fish such as tuna.

As well as mellowing the flavor, roasting garlic gives it a much softer and more spreadable texture, too. This consistency makes it easy to incorporate into tuna salad — whether you want to mash the soft cloves directly into the fishy mix or use them to make a rich tangy dressing or creamy, garlicky mayo. And provided you follow a few easy but important steps, the process of roasting the garlic is incredibly simple to do at home.