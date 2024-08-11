How To Store Garlic, Roasted Or Fresh

Garlic is a low-maintenance kitchen staple with a fairly long shelf life, but even so, the beloved allium is not immune to inevitably spoiling with time. Ultimately, freshness boils down to storage. Keep it properly, and you'll have fresh garlic for days. But improper storage can just as quickly cause the same allium to sprout, shrivel up, turn mushy, and rot — or worse yet, cause its buttery, pungent flavor to turn tragically sharp and bitter. And who wants that?

The best way to store fresh garlic is to leave it intact in bulbs. Don't break it, don't pull it apart, and definitely don't peel or chop it until the very last minute. Pop the bulbs in a paper bag, a basket, or in any container with plenty of air circulation, and leave that in a cool and dry place at room temperature, away from direct sunlight or moisture. Kept this way, whole garlic bulbs will stay fresh for anywhere between two to six months.

In comparison to whole bulbs, roasted heads of garlic will only stay fresh for four days in the refrigerator in an airtight container. That said, there is a way to slightly extend its lifespan. Instead of storing a bulb of roasted garlic on its own in the fridge, make sure to cover it in olive oil first. Doing so will help keep the allium fresh for two weeks.