There is a reason that pasta dishes are a favorite in almost every household — they're simple, filling, and endlessly customizable. But, if you're a bit stuck in a rut with your spaghetti, look outside the stovetop and try firing up the grill for a new option.

The beauty of grilling is that it's a hassle-free way to pack a ton of flavor into your favorite foods. With just a few flips on the barbecue, every ingredient is layered with smoky, fresh, and toasted flavors. The easiest option is to grill the vegetables you plan to use in your pasta. Using a standard grill you can heat up all kinds of veggies like peppers, zucchini, onions, asparagus, and eggplants, giving each piece a smoky charred perfection.

Either julienne your produce, or slice them into steaks to prepare them for cooking. If you have time to marinate your veggies with some balsamic vinegar and rock salt, they'll soften even more, and come out with an extra tang. You can also wrap your vegetables in aluminum foil before throwing them on the grates to allow them to cook fully in their juices, and come out both smoky and succulent.

However you choose to do it, you can toss everything with some single-sourced olive oil and gemelli pasta to create a simple but deeply flavorful pasta primavera that will have everyone coming back for more.