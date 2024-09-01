Give Your Pasta Dishes More Flavor By Grilling Your Ingredients
There is a reason that pasta dishes are a favorite in almost every household — they're simple, filling, and endlessly customizable. But, if you're a bit stuck in a rut with your spaghetti, look outside the stovetop and try firing up the grill for a new option.
The beauty of grilling is that it's a hassle-free way to pack a ton of flavor into your favorite foods. With just a few flips on the barbecue, every ingredient is layered with smoky, fresh, and toasted flavors. The easiest option is to grill the vegetables you plan to use in your pasta. Using a standard grill you can heat up all kinds of veggies like peppers, zucchini, onions, asparagus, and eggplants, giving each piece a smoky charred perfection.
Either julienne your produce, or slice them into steaks to prepare them for cooking. If you have time to marinate your veggies with some balsamic vinegar and rock salt, they'll soften even more, and come out with an extra tang. You can also wrap your vegetables in aluminum foil before throwing them on the grates to allow them to cook fully in their juices, and come out both smoky and succulent.
However you choose to do it, you can toss everything with some single-sourced olive oil and gemelli pasta to create a simple but deeply flavorful pasta primavera that will have everyone coming back for more.
Grill your pasta meats and proteins, too
You can also grill the various meats and proteins you plan to layer on top of your pasta, or even mix them right into the sauce for more smoky deliciousness. Try grilling some chicken breast (after seasoning it with salt and plenty of pepper) until you can see the charred marks, and then lay it over some rich fettuccine Alfredo. For vegetarians, a thick, grilled portobello mushroom can do exactly the same job, adding earthy umami flavors to any creamy pasta dish.
Or try an alternative take on the classic pasta puttanesca recipe by grilling some fresh anchovies on the grill, and dicing them into your marinara sauce after they cook.
Believe it or not you can even cook meatballs on the grill for a smoky take on an Italian classic. Use your standard or even a spicy meatball recipe to craft your ideal morsels. Just make sure you refrigerate the meatballs for about an hour, then grill them, flipping regularly for about 10 minutes. Pair with some marinara and you'll have a whole new way to top spaghetti or even make a tasty meatball sub.
You can also grill the entire pasta dish
If you have a cast-iron skillet, there's even more possibilities. Don't stop at just grilling the individual ingredients of your pasta dish, put the whole thing on the grates and really bring your cooking to the next level.
The grill is the perfect place to make a rich macaroni and cheese with a crunchy breadcrumb topper. Simply take all the components of your go-to mac and cheese recipe — both the pasta and the cheese sauce — and combine them in your skillet. Add your breadcrumbs, maybe mixed with some parmesan cheese, place a lid on the skillet, and cook it on indirect medium heat for around 20 minutes. The crunchy, gooey, cheesy result is to die for! No matter how many variations you add to your mac and cheese, the skillet will seal in all your favorite flavors.
If you're really trying to up the ante, go for a baked ziti arrabbiata in a skillet on the grill. The breadcrumb and mozzarella topping will come out crunchy and cheesy, but the ziti will be fully drenched in smoky marinara sauce. Whatever part of your pasta you end up grilling, it's a surefire way to kick up both the flavor and the fun.