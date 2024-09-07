The Most Unhealthy Store-Bought Breads You Should Think Twice About Before Eating

Welcome, fellow bread heads. Gather close and carb-load with me as I profile some of the biggest names in Big Bread while running through the nutrition content that knocks these loaves down a few shelves. (Sorry, not sorry, Cheesecake Factory "brown" bread.)

For the record, I love bread and would never cast aspersions upon a loaf that didn't (kind of) deserve it. In the name of sorting out the less-healthy options available from this carbaceous cuisine — one that's gotten a lingering bad rep thanks to celebrity fad diets — I kept it simple when looking for red flags. High added sugar (it can be different from the amount of total sugar which also includes sugars naturally occurring in food); high sodium content (the American Heart Association recommends 1,500 milligrams daily for adults); and low fiber (fiber helps slow your digestion and balance blood sugar) were all indicators I took into account.

Still, anyone could spot a few of these suspects from a mile away. But there might be some others you'll no longer be able to look in the "rye." However you slice it, think twice about loafing around with these unhealthy store-bought breads.