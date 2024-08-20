How To Tell If A Persimmon Is Ripe

Fall and winter bring with them the wonder of persimmons — those plump, orange-colored fruits that are baked into pies, tossed into salads, turned into sweet jams, or even just eaten alone with a large scoop of ice cream. But you won't truly be able to enjoy this glorious cold-weather fruit if you don't know when it is ripe enough to eat in the first place.

There are several types of persimmons, and they all look slightly different when they ripen. The most common varieties that you will see at supermarkets in the U.S. are the Japanese Fuyu and Hachiya persimmons. Where Fuyus are stout, flat-bottomed, and tomato-shaped fruits, Hachiyas can be identified by their relatively tall and acorn-like shape. Depending on which one you've bought, you'll have to be on the lookout for different signs of ripeness.

For instance, Fuyu persimmons are perfectly ripe even when they are as firm as a crisp apple. This is why it's best to go by their color rather than texture: The pale hue of Fuyu persimmons brightens into a vibrant orange when fully mature.

On the flip side, Hachiya varieties are extremely astringent and unripe when they are firm, so only eat them when they feel soft and squishy under your fingers, like a filled water balloon. If you manage to snag a basket of American persimmons, wait for the fruits to become almost mushy and for their skins to look near-translucent — that's when they are at their ripest and sweetest.