The Secret To Ripening Guava In A Flash

Ripe guavas are one tropical fruit worth seeking out. They have mouthwatering juicy flesh that bursts with sweet and tart flavors, often described as a combo of strawberry and pear. The one caveat is that guavas need some time to arrive at this delicious stage. They naturally ripen when left out at room temperature, with underripe fruits reaching their prime within five days to a week. But if that seems like too long a wait, all you have to do is pop the fruits into a brown paper bag with an apple or a banana — the same method you would use to ripen avocados faster.

Apples, bananas, and many other fruits and veggies emanate ethene gas (also commonly known as ethylene). This gas breaks down the cells in ethene-sensitive produce and causes it to ripen even after being picked. Not all fruits age upon exposure to ethene (oranges, for instance, are not sensitive to it), but guavas certainly do. Storing them in a bag with ethene-emitting fruits can hasten the maturation process, though you'll want to check on the guavas frequently, as the gas can quickly cause rotting if you go overboard.

Another thing to bear in mind is that guavas are often coated in a shiny layer of edible wax, which can slow down the ripening process, as well. If you want to enjoy them ASAP, wash the fruits thoroughly to get rid of the wax before putting them in the bag.