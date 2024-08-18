The Best Way To Quickly Ripen Fresh Peaches

Imagine waking up in the mood to bake a warm, buttery peach cobbler, only to find that the fresh stone fruits that you bought just the other day are green, firm, and entirely unripe. Your juicy cobbler will have to wait for at least a couple more days, you woefully lament! But what if it didn't have to; what if you could ripen those same peaches in a matter of hours – or a day if they are particularly unripe? Thankfully, you can, and all you need to do is pop them in a brown paper bag. It's the same method you would use to ripen avocados faster, and it's also the secret to ripening guavas in a flash.

Peaches release a colorless gas known as ethylene as they mature, which is what eventually helps them ripen and soften up. Storing the peaches in a closed brown paper bag essentially traps this gas inside and enables them to ripen more quickly. However, it's important that the bag be made of paper, not plastic. The former is breathable enough to allow air to pass through without accumulating moisture inside.

It's also best to place the peaches with the stem facing down so that the round fruit doesn't get squishy. You could even pop a ripe apple or a banana into the bag, as they produce more ethylene than the stone fruit. The extra ethylene will truly speed up the process, possibly giving you ripe peaches in only a few hours.