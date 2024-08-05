Are Canned Sardines Raw Or Cooked?

If you are curious about diving into the world of tinned fish, you may have some questions like, "Are those small containers of canned fish actually cooked?" The answer is yes! In fact, all canned food is cooked, and you can even eat them straight out of the tin.

The traditional way of canning sardines is done largely by hand. The process begins by bringing freshly caught fish straight to the factory. They first go through a salt water soak, which makes the flesh firmer and easier to work with. Then, the heads are cut off and the internal organs removed. After a good cleaning, the sardines are steam-baked in large ovens. The cooked fish are cut to fit the shape of the can, topped off with something like water, olive oil, or tomato sauce, and then they are pressure cooked in a sterilization chamber at around 235 degrees Fahrenheit for close to an hour. That is hotter than the temperature of boiling water, and it is the key final step in ensuring that the tinned fish are shelf-stable and bacteria-free.

Larger-scale operations follow very similar steps, but automate many parts of the process with machines. However, the sardines likely travel to larger factories packed in ice rather than being canned within a day of being caught. There is also more attention placed on tempering the sardine's natural taste, so they can be used in a wide variety of products.