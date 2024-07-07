Should You Look For Bones In Canned Sardines?

Don't get overwhelmed by the canned fish section of the grocery store. Simply start by reading the label, and keep an eye out for a few important distinctions. First, decide if you prefer sardines with or without skin and bones — both varieties are often available for purchase. It all depends on what type of dish you're preparing. Whole sardines can make for an impressive presentation, like when laid atop a rice dish or lightly chopped and sprinkled over a dip. Skinless and boneless sardines have a less firm texture and more subtle taste, making them ideal for mashing into sauce or shredding for a salad.

Secondly, check what the sardines are packed in. Most times it will be water, oil, or a sauce. To allow the fish's natural flavor to stand out, you should follow Alton Brown's rule of always buying sardines canned in olive oil. Not only does the taste of the oil complement the fish, but it also can be drizzled on other dishes, like pasta or salad, to add some seafood notes to any meal.

Other important label information to watch for is how the sardines are sourced. Lots of canned fish fans prefer sourcing from Mediterranean cultures where seafood is prevalent, like Portugal or Spain. Or, if sustainability is important to you, keep an eye out for the Marine Stewardship Council's blue logo that adorns some cans. This shows the sardines were caught following sustainable methods.