Canned Sardines In Oil Vs Water: Which One Truly Makes Waves In Flavor And Texture

Canned sardines: You either love them, or you haven't found the right way to enjoy them yet. While their briny, ocean-like flavor can be divisive, these tiny fish are packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, and they make a convenient, nutrient-dense snack. If you haven't been a fan in the past, the issue may not be the sardines themselves, but rather the liquid in which they're packed — oil versus water can make all the difference.

In order to understand how this difference can affect flavor and texture, Food Republic spoke with Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, and voice of the leading Dish on Fish blog. According to Kleiner, "The choice between sardines in olive oil versus sardines in water depends on the dish and the flavor profile you're aiming for." In this case, it's a matter of whether you want a lighter, fishier flavor or a richer, full-bodied flavor. "Water-packed sardines have a purer sardine taste, while olive oil-packed sardines lend a fuller, more textured taste," Kleiner shared.

But oil versus water isn't the only choice you have to make — sardines also come in a variety of other flavors. "I look for flavor profile," Kleiner explained. "Some sardines are packed in just water or oil, while others may be packed with chili peppers or tomatoes. It's really all about the taste you prefer and how you're serving the sardines!"