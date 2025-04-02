Canned Sardines In Oil Vs Water: Which One Truly Makes Waves In Flavor And Texture
Canned sardines: You either love them, or you haven't found the right way to enjoy them yet. While their briny, ocean-like flavor can be divisive, these tiny fish are packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids, and they make a convenient, nutrient-dense snack. If you haven't been a fan in the past, the issue may not be the sardines themselves, but rather the liquid in which they're packed — oil versus water can make all the difference.
In order to understand how this difference can affect flavor and texture, Food Republic spoke with Rima Kleiner, MS, RD, and voice of the leading Dish on Fish blog. According to Kleiner, "The choice between sardines in olive oil versus sardines in water depends on the dish and the flavor profile you're aiming for." In this case, it's a matter of whether you want a lighter, fishier flavor or a richer, full-bodied flavor. "Water-packed sardines have a purer sardine taste, while olive oil-packed sardines lend a fuller, more textured taste," Kleiner shared.
But oil versus water isn't the only choice you have to make — sardines also come in a variety of other flavors. "I look for flavor profile," Kleiner explained. "Some sardines are packed in just water or oil, while others may be packed with chili peppers or tomatoes. It's really all about the taste you prefer and how you're serving the sardines!"
Choose sardines in oil for richer flavor
Sardines packed in oil — whether it's olive or sunflower — are often the more popular choice, and for good reason (after all, they're Alton Brown's preferred style of sardines). According to Rima Kleiner, these sardines "are richer and more flavorful due to the oil, often enhancing their natural taste." The oil also locks in moisture, ensuring the sardines don't dry out.
To prepare these fish, start by draining the oil (which Kleiner suggested repurposing in salad dressing, like for "Mediterranean salads with greens, olives, and tomatoes"). Once drained, you're left with rich, slightly oily fish that work well in plenty of dishes and marinades. "The oil enhances their ability to absorb herbs and spices in marinades," Kleiner explained. For dinner, sardines add depth to pasta dishes. "Toss sardines in oil with garlic, capers, and chili flakes for a quick, flavorful pasta sauce," Kleiner said. She also recommended using them on tartines and toasts: "Their richer texture works well when paired with creamy spreads like ricotta or avocado." For a smoother texture, blend sardines with ricotta or avocado before spreading on toast, then top with fresh herbs or nuts for crunch.
While sardines are great as they come, grilling them can add another level of flavor. "Add a smoky char to the oil sardines by grilling them briefly," Kleiner said. Since sardines are cooked before canning, they only need a quick sear — just a couple of minutes per side.
For versatility, opt for sardines in water
Despite the bold flavor oiled sardines provide, sardines in water are just as useful to have on hand for other meals. Compared to their oil-packed counterparts, sardines in water "have a milder flavor and are lower in calories and fat, making them versatile and easier to pair with ingredients that impart a lot of flavor," Rima Kleiner told Food Republic. In other words, if your dish already has plenty of oil and fat, sardines in water can add flavor to your meal without making it too heavy.
When it comes to cooking with sardines, Kleiner recommended several inventive options. "Add [sardines in water] to broths for a light, savory protein boost without excess richness," she said. They also work well in sandwiches and wraps since "their subtler flavor blends well with fresh veggies and light condiments." Similarly, these sardines' lightness work well in purees and dips, such as a "sardine pȃté where you can control the fat," as well as cold dishes "where the focus is on freshness and lighter flavors, like citrusy ceviches."
Sardines in water also hold up well in heartier dishes, such as a sardine version of an upscale tuna casserole. "[Sardines in water] work well when combined with other strong-flavored ingredients like tomatoes and cheese," Kleiner said. Ultimately, whether packed in oil or water, sardines are also flavorful enough to enjoy on a cracker or even straight out of the can.