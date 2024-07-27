Ruth's Chris Steak House Vs Texas Roadhouse: Which Chain Is Better?

When you're hungry for steak, but don't feel like firing up the grill, you have plenty of options, depending on how much you want to spend, the ambiance you prefer, and the kind of dining experience that suits your mood. Among the big national chains, two options you might have considered are Ruth's Chris Steak House and Texas Roadhouse.

Of course, the two are not directly comparable. Ruth's Chris is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a well-earned reputation as an expense account splurge (though it started as a simple neighborhood steakhouse) while Texas Roadhouse is more of a casual, hanging-with-friends-and-family kind of place. But both pride themselves on the preparation of their steaks, as well as their generous assortment of libations and mouth-watering side dishes to complement their meals.

You can come away happy and full from a visit to either restaurant — as long as you know what to expect. So if you can't decide which of these unique steakhouse experiences feels right, no worries. Through online reviews, social media, and online industry intelligence on both restaurants, I identified the unique strengths and weaknesses of each.