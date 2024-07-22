A Blueberry Breeder Reveals 11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Blueberries

When the weather turns warm, fruit lovers' thoughts turn to blueberries. While available year-round, the tasty little berries are in season in North America between April and September –that's when you'll start to notice fresh, locally grown blueberries for sale. And if you're lucky enough to have a nearby farmer's market or U-pick farm with berries you enjoy, take advantage of it. If you can't eat them all at once, they freeze beautifully, and a nice stash of them will allow you to enjoy blueberry muffins and hot, fluffy blueberry pancakes well after your favorite farm closes for the season.

Whether you enjoy eating them out of hand or adding them to salads or colorful desserts such as this summery blueberry beer cake, you can feel good knowing blueberries are, well, good for you. They're an excellent source of vitamin C and vitamin K, and are rich in flavonoids, which can reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer, notes WebMD. Best of all, they taste great — provided you choose the right ones. We asked Todd Gray, James Beard Award-nominated chef at Equinox in Washington, D.C., and Paul Lyrene, award-winning blueberry breeder, for their tips on buying the sweetest and most flavorful blueberries — and, you know, all those big mistakes to avoid.