6 Once-Popular Buffet Chains That Went Extinct
All-you-can-eat buffets were once a common feature in the restaurant world. Now-defunct chains like Shoney's, Fire Mountain, and Luby's were popular because the businesses offered endless plates of a wide variety of foods for a set price. This allowed customers to try new things and enjoy familiar items without having to order separate dishes and paying more. The concept was so popular even fast food chains, like Popeyes, had buffets. But the format is becoming a rarity these days, partially due to rising food and labor costs.
There are still a few all-you-can-eat buffets around. For instance, seafood buffets are popular on the East Coast, as well as in Las Vegas. And mega-retailer Walmart was able to help revive the failing Mr. Gatti's Pizza, which was once known for it's oversized buffets. But today, the pizza restaurant is much smaller and operates a more traditional order-and-take-out model. Not every chain was as lucky as Mr. Gatti's, and that's why this list highlights some of the reasons once-popular buffet chains don't exist anymore.
1. Souplantation
Souplantation, which was called Sweet Tomatoes outside of its home state of California, was a self-service buffet that operated over 120 locations in the mid-2010s. The restaurant first opened in 1978 and was known for its large selection of soups and fresh muffins. Even though the chain was popular, it began to falter as the minimum wage and rent prices increased. These combined factors led to the company filing for bankruptcy in 2016.
The business was already on shaky ground when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Because of the uncertain nature of the disease early in the shutdown, self-service wasn't allowed in restaurants. Souplantation couldn't last without customers any more than it could suddenly become a full-service eatery. So, in May 2020, the last 97 locations were permanently shut down.
But that wasn't the end for the brand, because there are now two re-opened Sweet Tomatoes restaurants. One is in Arizona, and the other is in Florida. That might make the company more of a novelty for now than a comeback success story, with a third location set to open in California in 2027, there's no telling what lies ahead for the brand.
2. Old Country Buffet
Old Country Buffet was one of the largest buffet chains in the country, with nearly 400 stores during the early 2000s. It was known for its selection of over 90 items that were made from scratch each day. It was so popular it was able to grow to 200 locations in just a decade and rivaled Outback Steakhouse in sales. This beloved buffet closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but financial issues had plagued the business long before.
It began in 2006, when the brand's parent company, Buffets, Inc., merged with Ryan's. The move gave the company more buffet concepts and locations, but it also brought massive debt. That caused the business to file for bankruptcy protection in 2008 and again in 2012. Old Country Buffet's parent company was bought by Ovation Brands Inc. (also called Buffets LLC) in 2015, but the new owners shuttered almost 100 stores early the next year.
There was another bankruptcy in 2016, which further weakened the brand. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few years later, the loss of its remaining customers sealed the chain's fate. A final Chapter 11 protection was filed in 2021, which closed the remaining stores.
3. HomeTown Buffet
HomeTown Buffet was never as widespread as its sister restaurants, Old Country Buffet and Ryan's, but at its height there were over 120 locations throughout the U.S. The company was started in 1989 and, as the name implies, was dedicated to home-style cooking and comforting foods. The brand became part of Buffets, Inc. in the mid-1990s. But not long after, HomeTown Buffet's parent company began having legal and financial troubles due to alleged fraud and multiple bankruptcies.
The first bankruptcy happened in 2008, and it did help reduce some of the debt the company had. But it wasn't enough to keep the business going. So, other bankruptcies were filed in 2012 and 2016. More than 70 locations were closed with the Chapter 11 protection in 2016, which was over half of the brand's stores.
There were legal issues, too, with a 2010 lawsuit alleging several of the parent company's executives had used nearly $40 million as their personal funds. In 2015, the brand settled a class action filing alleging it hadn't paid workers their final wages for around $2 million. There was even an investigation by the State of California in 2016 over whether the company had illegally laid off workers without the required warnings. In the end, all of the problems HomeTown Buffet had led to one final bankruptcy filing in 2021, which closed all the remaining locations.
4. Ryan's Buffet
Those who were lucky enough to eat at a Ryan's Buffet when the chain was open are likely to remember the famous yeast rolls. The bread and honey butter it was served with were key parts of this buffet experience at any of the restaurant's over 350 locations during its height. But the business was also owned by the parent company of HomeTown and Old Country Buffets, so Ryan's suffered from the same financial mismanagement and legal troubles the other businesses did.
The issues started in 2006 when Buffets, Inc. wanted to buy Ryan's. Shareholders at the time were unhappy the company had been put up for sale without full transparency, so they filed a lawsuit to stop the sale. Ryan's settled with the shareholders and went ahead with the merger. But that led to large amounts of debt.
In 2008 and 2012, the company began filing bankruptcies, which led to a domino effect of locations closing, beginning in 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic didn't help the business any more than its parent company being accused of mishandling over $4 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds did. One final bankruptcy finished off the chain in 2021.
5. Barnhill's Buffet
Founded in Pensacola, Florida in 1991, Barnhill's Buffet was known for Southern-style food that the founder, Steve Barnhill, was proud to say was better seasoned than other all-you-can-eat options. That superior taste helped expand the brand to over 40 locations across six states by 2005. However, the food alone couldn't keep the doors open.
Several locations in Southern Mississippi were heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, causing them to close. That was just the start of Barnhill's financial troubles. The company filed for bankruptcy in December 2007, while nearly $28 million in debt. Sixteen stores were sold to Star Buffet Management Inc. in 2008, but just a few years later multiple locations were shuttered. Barnhill's had just one location left after closing the rest in the early 2000s. The Jonesboro, Arkansas store held on until 2021 but was forced to close due to owing a substantial amount in back rent.
While that was the end of the original brand, Steve Barnhill created another restaurant bearing his name called Barnhill's Steaks & Buffet. This stand-alone eatery is found in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and even though it isn't as cheap as the very first all-you-can-eat buffet, the prices are shockingly low.
6. Furr's Fresh Buffet
Whether you knew it as Furr's Cafeteria or Furr's Fresh Buffet, this business was a powerhouse of cafeteria and buffet-style dining from its founding in the 1940s until it was shuttered in early 2021. The all-you-can-eat concept boasted nine buffet stations for everything from ice cream to salads to a variety of proteins and operated in five different states. But things weren't going smoothly for the brand after it reformatted its cafeteria locations into buffets.
As early as 2008, Furr's was having financial troubles and was reportedly more than $40 million in debt. An ice storm in 2013 further weakened the business when numerous customers in Texas and Oklahoma weren't able to dine out, leading the company to declare its third bankruptcy in 2014. Locations began closing, with one Midland, Texas store going out of business in 2018.
Just a few years later, the chain's parent company, Fresh Acquisitions LLC, declared bankruptcy again, after it was accused of mishandling millions of dollars of Paycheck Protection Program loans. That led to every remaining Furr's location being shut down in 2021. But unlike other buffets that have been forgotten, Furr's still has fans who recreate the brand's dishes through food trucks and special themed restaurant nights.