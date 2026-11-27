Souplantation, which was called Sweet Tomatoes outside of its home state of California, was a self-service buffet that operated over 120 locations in the mid-2010s. The restaurant first opened in 1978 and was known for its large selection of soups and fresh muffins. Even though the chain was popular, it began to falter as the minimum wage and rent prices increased. These combined factors led to the company filing for bankruptcy in 2016.

The business was already on shaky ground when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. Because of the uncertain nature of the disease early in the shutdown, self-service wasn't allowed in restaurants. Souplantation couldn't last without customers any more than it could suddenly become a full-service eatery. So, in May 2020, the last 97 locations were permanently shut down.

But that wasn't the end for the brand, because there are now two re-opened Sweet Tomatoes restaurants. One is in Arizona, and the other is in Florida. That might make the company more of a novelty for now than a comeback success story, with a third location set to open in California in 2027, there's no telling what lies ahead for the brand.