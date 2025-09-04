The Old-School Seafood Buffet Chain You Likely Forgot About

If you haven't been to a buffet recently, you're not alone. The dining style burned bright during the last few decades of the 20th century, but then the tide turned, and the COVID-19 pandemic further solidified the end of an era. Classics like the Old Country Buffet chain closed amid the pandemic, along with a broad range of other gems. Nevertheless, there's a comforting nostalgia to reminiscing over old favorites: Do you remember the Boston Sea Party by chance?

The seafood chain got its start in the mid-1970s, right as America's Bicentennial rolled around. So in homage to New England's history, the restaurant took on its humorous title and offered marine dining at quite an accessible price. On a Facebook post recalling the restaurant, a user describes that, at one point, the buffet cost only $12.99 and offered an incredible spread of all-you-can-eat seafood spanning both hot and cold preparations, including lobsters, salads, side dishes, and more. And a 1980s TV commercial for the chain showcased oysters, bowls of New England clam chowder, and crab legs. A user on the Facebook post even notes that the chain gave out apples upon exit — an extra dose of Americana.

Boston Sea Party grew to have several locations across the country, from Houston to Chicago and the East Coast. Unfortunately, it all started going downhill in the early 1990s. Increased competition, troubles with food sourcing, and legal issues reportedly dimmed the lights on the Boston Sea Party in the '90s and early 2000s, landing it into hazy memories.