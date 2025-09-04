The Old-School Seafood Buffet Chain You Likely Forgot About
If you haven't been to a buffet recently, you're not alone. The dining style burned bright during the last few decades of the 20th century, but then the tide turned, and the COVID-19 pandemic further solidified the end of an era. Classics like the Old Country Buffet chain closed amid the pandemic, along with a broad range of other gems. Nevertheless, there's a comforting nostalgia to reminiscing over old favorites: Do you remember the Boston Sea Party by chance?
The seafood chain got its start in the mid-1970s, right as America's Bicentennial rolled around. So in homage to New England's history, the restaurant took on its humorous title and offered marine dining at quite an accessible price. On a Facebook post recalling the restaurant, a user describes that, at one point, the buffet cost only $12.99 and offered an incredible spread of all-you-can-eat seafood spanning both hot and cold preparations, including lobsters, salads, side dishes, and more. And a 1980s TV commercial for the chain showcased oysters, bowls of New England clam chowder, and crab legs. A user on the Facebook post even notes that the chain gave out apples upon exit — an extra dose of Americana.
Boston Sea Party grew to have several locations across the country, from Houston to Chicago and the East Coast. Unfortunately, it all started going downhill in the early 1990s. Increased competition, troubles with food sourcing, and legal issues reportedly dimmed the lights on the Boston Sea Party in the '90s and early 2000s, landing it into hazy memories.
Many seafood dining chains struggle to stay in business
Unfortunately, the rise and fall of the Boston Sea Party is a trajectory that's all too common for seafood chains. With Red Lobster closing over 50 locations in 2024 and Legal Sea Foods also shuttering several outlets, even the competitors that overtook Boston Sea Party aren't doing well. In fact, the entire segment of seafood dining has faced some financial woes: From 2023 to 2024, top seafood restaurant sales dropped by 1.6%, while the rest of the industry saw growth, according to Technomic (via NRN).
With the buffet format meeting seafood, Boston Sea Party occupied two tricky business categories. After all, operating such a restaurant style is difficult and can trigger several buffet red flags. The Food & Drug Administration notes the importance of properly preparing and serving marine dishes; temperature control is especially critical. Yet nailing safe storage temperature in a buffet — all without compromising seafood texture — is no easy feat. And once customers stop coming, issues just keep compounding, causing food waste and business losses. So, it's no surprise the days of affordable all-you-can-eat seafood buffets have disappeared. You're better off whipping up an all-out marine cookout at home.