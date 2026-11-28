The Big Mac might be McDonald's most popular burger, but there's a strong case that the Quarter Pounder is even better — we even ranked the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese best in our McDonald's burger taste ranking. It's the only burger at McDonald's that's made to order with fresh, never-frozen beef. Alongside that tasty, fresh patty, it comes with pickles, ketchup, mustard, and freshly slivered onions. It's already in a league of its own, but McDonald's crew members have revealed you can upgrade it with a simple request that they love to use themselves.

We got the scoop from Tristen Epps-Long, winner of Season 22 of "Top Chef" and former McDonald's chef, who shared that back when he was working the line he'd "added a McChicken on with a Quarter Pounder at the same time." For those unfamiliar, the McChicken is a simple yet satisfying sandwich featuring a crispy breaded chicken patty, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayo on a regular bun. To the uninitiated, this combo might sound strange, but it's proved particularly popular online. Beyond being delicious, this pairing also happens to be great for the protein maxxers since a Quarter Pounder with Cheese already packs 30 grams of protein while the McChicken contains 14 grams, 9 of which come from the chicken patty itself, giving you almost 40 grams in one go.

Epps-Long didn't get into the specifics of how he paired the two, but there are plenty of online examples to draw inspiration from. Some order a Double Quarter Pounder (some even do the Triple) and layer an entire McChicken, bun and all, between the patties (which will give you 44 grams of protein total). If you want to cut down on the carbs, you can also request the McChicken without the bun and tuck just the crispy chicken patty, lettuce, and mayo in with the beef.