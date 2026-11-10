Upgrade Your Cheeseburger With A Request McDonald's Workers Love

McDonald's is probably the most iconic fast food burger in the U.S., and it's been around a long time. And, sure, White Castle may actually deserve the title of the first fast food chain, but the classic McDonald's burger actually began its journey when Dick and Mac McDonald introduced the Speedee Service System back in 1948. Although the burgers at the Golden Arches aren't cooked to order these days, if you're a fan they're not only tasty but full of nostalgia. That said, you can go beyond the basic McDonald's cheeseburger with a simple request that comes recommended by McDonald's employees: Order your next McDonald's cheeseburger with grilled onions.

When asked how to upgrade this classic menu item, Wayne Kuhl, Director of Culinary in the U.S. for McDonald's said, simply, "You're grilling the onions." And former McDonald's chef and "Top Chef" Season 22 winner, Tristen Epps-Long responded, "I love to caramelize onions on the flat top while the Quarter Pounder cooks." Putting grilled onions on your cheeseburger will add an extra kick of sweet and umami flavor and bring it to the next level as they melt into the sliced American cheese. You can use it as a simple add-on or take it in some other interesting directions.