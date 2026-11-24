Skip Potatoes: Make Beef Stew 100% More Delicious With An Ingredient From The Frozen Aisle
Potatoes are almost as important to beef stew as the meat itself. But when you substitute them with pierogi, you aren't necessarily removing the tuber so much as transforming its shape and making it 100% more delicious with a variety of other fillings.
Pierogi are European-style dumplings that you can stuff with everything from chicken to sauerkraut. Still, potato-based fillings are by far the most common, thanks to the delicious combination of a tender wrapping and rich, buttery center that freezes quite well. Making a sort of dumpling soup is one of the best ways to upgrade frozen pierogi, suffusing the dough with an incredibly savory beefiness that's almost impossible to replicate. But it also levels up your stew because you're essentially adding little pockets of mashed potatoes that won't dissipate into the broth!
This is an especially fantastic trick if you don't have much meat to begin with, bulking up your stew quite inexpensively. It's also a way to add ingredients that may not usually make their way into your recipe. Melting cheese directly into the pot may mess up the texture, but contained quantities of cheesy potatoes taste amazing when paired with an umami- and herb-rich broth. The best frozen pierogi brands also come with plenty of their own seasoning, so while bites of the dumplings will have an intense flavor, they won't overseason your stew directly unless you boil them so long that the wrapping breaks.
How to add pierogi to beef stew
Beef stew typically needs to cook for at least a couple of hours to develop flavors and tenderize the ingredients. If you add pierogi right away, you run the risk of overboiling the dumplings and making them fall apart. Whether you drop them into the pot to let the wrappings absorb flavor or prepare them separately, timing is critical to preserving their texture.
If you plan on adding pierogi directly to the stew, it's best to leave them frozen. This allows the wrapping to absorb flavorful broth as the filling thaws. In a pot already at a simmer, 10 minutes should be all you need to ensure everything is heated through. If you use mini versions instead of full-size ones, you may want to cut this down to five minutes — when in doubt, follow package instructions. You can always add a lid and let the residual heat warm them through, but these are much easier to overcook.
Pan-frying pierogi first, then using them as a topping, can be a great way to add a more diverse range of flavors. Properly browned dough not only has a great depth of flavor, but also tends to stand up better against liquids and won't become soggy as quickly. This is especially good for leftovers since you can store your stew and dumplings separately so they won't become oversaturated in the fridge. Frying them up in butter can also add a bit of needed fat if you use a particularly lean cut of meat, making your stew richer.