Potatoes are almost as important to beef stew as the meat itself. But when you substitute them with pierogi, you aren't necessarily removing the tuber so much as transforming its shape and making it 100% more delicious with a variety of other fillings.

Pierogi are European-style dumplings that you can stuff with everything from chicken to sauerkraut. Still, potato-based fillings are by far the most common, thanks to the delicious combination of a tender wrapping and rich, buttery center that freezes quite well. Making a sort of dumpling soup is one of the best ways to upgrade frozen pierogi, suffusing the dough with an incredibly savory beefiness that's almost impossible to replicate. But it also levels up your stew because you're essentially adding little pockets of mashed potatoes that won't dissipate into the broth!

This is an especially fantastic trick if you don't have much meat to begin with, bulking up your stew quite inexpensively. It's also a way to add ingredients that may not usually make their way into your recipe. Melting cheese directly into the pot may mess up the texture, but contained quantities of cheesy potatoes taste amazing when paired with an umami- and herb-rich broth. The best frozen pierogi brands also come with plenty of their own seasoning, so while bites of the dumplings will have an intense flavor, they won't overseason your stew directly unless you boil them so long that the wrapping breaks.