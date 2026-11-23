The 9 Best Chain Restaurant BLTs, According To Customer Reviews
A good BLT is elegantly simple, a masterclass in culinary economy. With this sandwich, nothing is superfluous, nothing is forced. Instead, each ingredient works in unison to create an unmatched harmony of taste, temperature, and texture. Whether you're craving a light nosh or a substantial sit-down lunch, somehow a BLT always fits the bill. And because of its pared-down composition, every element has a chance to shine on its own. However, this also means there's no place to hide mistakes. If the tomato is a bit mealy, the bacon slightly chewy, or the bread a tad soft, it can throw off the entire sandwich.
These details make it hard for chain restaurants to nail a great BLT. They serve thousands of meals every day, and each individual order exposes them to a world of criticism and critique. To save yourself from a sub-par sandwich, you need to know which chains are executing a quality BLT. And this list hopes to do just that, featuring a handful of fast food chains and restaurants that are dishing up both familiar renditions and inventive interpretations of this classic sandwich. To find the best, I searched social media, roundups, and other online forums to uncover which chain restaurants are doing the BLT justice.
1. Cook Out's BLT Sandwich
Cook Out has built a restaurant empire on selling comfort foods that you'd find at a backyard barbecue. From hush puppies to corn dogs to some of the best fast food milkshakes in the country. But it also offers a fun take on the classic BLT. While most people judge the sandwich's quality by the crispness of its lettuce, the juiciness of its tomato, or the number of grains in its whole wheat bread, Cook Out takes a different approach: speed, price, and efficiency.
These sandwiches are essentially BLT sliders: compact handhelds you can devour quickly and without a tummy ache. Despite their size, photos show you get a decent amount of each ingredient packed onto the tiny hamburger bun. And at a time when value is a particularly tasty quality, the fact that these mini sandwiches cost between $2 and $3.49 (depending on your location) makes them even more delicious. "They are ridiculously cheap," said one customer on Facebook. "Less than two bucks..." On Reddit, the feelings are mutual, with another commenter posting, "The BLTs are the unsung hero of Cook Out." Apparently, not all heroes wear capes; some wear bacon.
2. Sonic's BLT Toaster
Sonic is another chain known for its nostalgic, carhop-inspired food. It has all the munchies you crave late at night: tater tots, root beer floats, breakfast burritos — really, the menu covers the gamut. But the restaurant is best known for its selection of classics, including the BLT. While some BLTs are light and dainty, Sonic's BLT Toaster is on the heftier side, perfect if you're craving something not greasy but still substantial enough to keep you full throughout the day. The sandwich isn't such a departure from classic BLTs, but everything just feels, well, bigger. The hand-sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, and trio of meaty bacon strips all come sandwiched between two thick slabs of buttery Texas toast.
Customers, say that they love the BLT, with one YouTuber noting it's "crispy, crunchy, and yummy." And speaking of breakfast, Sonic's BLT Toaster is frustratingly elusive. It's not discontinued, but it doesn't always appear when ordering online. A workaround is to get the Grilled Cheese and just add bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Or you can just ask for it specifically if ordering in person.
3. Potbelly's BLTA
Potbelly knows how to put together a quality sandwich, and as far as chain sub shops go, it should be in the conversation with Jersey Mike's, Jimmy John's, and Firehouse Subs — at least that's what people are saying on the Reddit threads. However, like most fast food empires, quality varies by location. Still, a good Potbelly sandwich is as solid as any, typically well-stuffed, with a great ratio of condiments and toppings.
This same formula and attention to detail that make its Italian sub a customer favorite also show up in its BLTA (the "A" stands for avocado). Texturally, it's a terrific blend of creamy, cool, crispy, and crunchy, and unlike the more value-friendly fast food restaurants, the sandwich is assembled with a little more care. Customers note that the avocado is freshly sliced, the bread is crusty and substantial, and the pepper-crusted, applewood-smoked bacon is the best of any sandwich chain. "Potbelly makes an amazing BLT," claims one happy diner on Instagram. "...the lettuce and tomato are fresh and refreshing. The bacon is peppered, which adds a great flavor. The bread-to-ingredients ratio is amazing. Solid BLT 9/10."
4. Jason's Deli's Bigger Better BLT
Jason's Deli is more than just a deli. It has more than 200 locations, mostly in the South and Midwest, which is why it probably doesn't get the national acclaim it deserves. But Jason's makes some incredible food that's unlike anything else you'll find at other fast food restaurants and casual chains: giant baked potatoes, massive slow-cooked brisket sandwiches, and a bottomless salad bar that might just be the best in the country.
Its version of a BLT — aptly named the Bigger Better BLT — is no slouch, either, although it's sure to ruffle the feathers of BLT purists. Why? Well, the sandwich is stuffed with a few extra letters from the alphabet. Obviously, it includes the standard bacon, lettuce, and tomato — albeit in greater quantity than average —plus slices of avocado and a freshly cracked fried egg, all piled on two slices of multi-grain wheat. In general, customers are impressed by the amount of bacon and the overall sandwich composition. "This is my favorite menu item from here," said a Redditor after posting a glam shot of their sandwich.
5. Jersey Mike's #1 BLT
From its famous #13 Original Italian to the Big Kahuna Cheesesteak, Jersey Mike's knows how to put together a sandwich. The chain takes the same thoughtful approach with its #1 BLT. Our sister site, Chowhound, ranked it the tastiest chain restaurant BLT around, citing the quantity of ingredients and textural harmony as key reasons for its success.
Jersey Mike's doesn't do anything special with its BLT. No bells and whistles or novel additions; it just nails the basics, with a precise ratio of tender tomato, refreshing shredded lettuce, crispy bacon, and a good mayonnaise (and some oil and vinegar or chopped pepper relish if you get it "Mike's Way"). The bread cradles the ingredients so nothing gets too soggy or, worse, falls apart.
On a Facebook post dedicated to the BLT debate, one person commented, "Jersey Mike's is the only place I will go for 'fast food' subs!" Others agree, with another poster noting, "...this was wayyyy good [...] I only wish I got extra bacon, but there was a good amount." And while everyone appreciates a simple sandwich, many customers say their customizations improve the taste, adding everything from tangy banana peppers to spicy chipotle mayo to your standard slice of American cheese.
6. Five Guys' BLT
Five Guys is known for its juicy burgers, thick milkshakes, and an unnecessary abundance of fries, but the fast food restaurant also makes one of the best BLTs of any national chain. However, Five Guys created some confusion among its fan base by formally "launching" the BLT sandwich just a few months ago, even though many loyal customers say it's more of a relaunch, given that it's been available for more than a decade.
Regardless, the sandwich is now available nationwide, which is good news for anyone who loves a BLT that doesn't skimp on the B. The sandwich is served on a sesame seed burger bun, but the applewood-smoked bacon is piled so high that it's about the thickness of a double (or triple) stacked cheeseburger. "They PILE the bacon on those BLTs," commented one Redditor, "...it's unlike any BLT I've ever had because of the sheer volume of meat." Facebook users have similar feelings. Overall, customers view it as an underappreciated alternative to the major sandwich chains, especially for the price, which is a few dollars less than Five Guys' standard burger. On a Facebook post comparing BLTs from other chains, one person commented: "Should have gone to Five Guys. That's the GOAT BLT."
7. Cheba Hut's Sensi Kush
Cheba Hut has been around since 1998, with its original location satisfying hungry students from the Arizona State University campus. Its menu reflects the playful, somewhat frenzied, college-kid mentality. Sandwiches are bold and inventive, with names and ingredient combinations that would make Panera Bread blush. Its version of the BLT — the Sensi Kush — has a traditional foundation of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, but it also includes a few, dare we say, dank touches that set it apart from your other basic sandwich chain, specifically a drizzle of sriracha honey, fresh avocado, and a buttery blanket of provolone.
Is this genius or BLT blasphemy? Based on customer reviews, it is most definitely the former. "I love a good BLT but I really love the Sensi Kush BLT from Cheba Hut! The honey sriracha sauce is 100," said one Facebook user, along with a pic of their sandwich. Customers on Instagram agree, with one commenter writing, "The sensi kush is fire," while another on Reddit said, "I love Cheba Hut! I think they make the best BLT I've ever had."
8. First Watch's BLTE
First Watch is a sizable chain with nearly 700 locations across mostly the eastern half of the United States. The restaurant offers a diverse lineup that emphasizes freshness and ingredient quality over speed and cost. At First Watch, there's something for everyone: lemon ricotta pancakes, power breakfast bowls, Benedicts, elaborate, lunch-y salads, etc., but when it comes to sandwiches, its BLT(E) is one of the best.
It pairs your typical BLT with two over-hard eggs (can't have messy yolks getting everything soggy) and Monterey Jack cheese — all on its artisan whole-grain bread. BLT snobs may scoff at the extra ingredients, but the bread, along with the sandwich's overall engineering, is as good as you'll find at a local cafe or diner. The portion is sizable, bordering on two portions-worth. The sandwich's flavor takes people by surprise as well, with it being filling and tasty while not weighing you down. One Instagram post noted, "I enjoyed the BLTE [...]. It was so good. [...] I think I might start orderind sandwiches at First Watch each time I go." For something even more out there, try First Watch's BLT Benedict, which is basically an open-faced BLT sandwich topped with poached eggs and hollandaise.
9. Wawa's BLT
Celebrity endorsements don't mean everything, but John Oliver (the star of HBO's Last Week Tonight) once publicly stated to his friend Stephen Colbert that his favorite sandwich is none other than a Wawa BLT. But this shouldn't be such a shock. Wawa is famous for its reasonably priced subs and sandwiches, and its BLT doesn't disappoint (at least when the bacon is properly cooked). While a Tasting Table ranking didn't put the BLT at the top of the list, the author still praised the sandwich, saying it was "perfectly built...nicely slathered with creamy mayo and stuffed with strips of bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomato."
Some chains (even a few on this list) are guilty of — every so often — skimping on ingredients. Not Wawa. Its sandwiches are pretty stuffed. One Facebook user said, "The BLT hyperfixation is in fullllllll effect." Even if you do end up with a thin sandwich, the staff will gladly remake it to your liking. Another ordering tip: Wawa recently moved the BLT from the "cold" to "hot" sandwich section, which has caused some confusion amongst customers over fears that it had been discontinued.
Methodology
To find the chain restaurants with the best BLTs that delivered on taste, price, and overall value, we dug through dozens of online forums, social media video reviews, and taste tests from within the past year. In the end, this list represents some of the best BLTs you can find, based on photos, reviews, and customer feedback.