A good BLT is elegantly simple, a masterclass in culinary economy. With this sandwich, nothing is superfluous, nothing is forced. Instead, each ingredient works in unison to create an unmatched harmony of taste, temperature, and texture. Whether you're craving a light nosh or a substantial sit-down lunch, somehow a BLT always fits the bill. And because of its pared-down composition, every element has a chance to shine on its own. However, this also means there's no place to hide mistakes. If the tomato is a bit mealy, the bacon slightly chewy, or the bread a tad soft, it can throw off the entire sandwich.

These details make it hard for chain restaurants to nail a great BLT. They serve thousands of meals every day, and each individual order exposes them to a world of criticism and critique. To save yourself from a sub-par sandwich, you need to know which chains are executing a quality BLT. And this list hopes to do just that, featuring a handful of fast food chains and restaurants that are dishing up both familiar renditions and inventive interpretations of this classic sandwich. To find the best, I searched social media, roundups, and other online forums to uncover which chain restaurants are doing the BLT justice.