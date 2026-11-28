Elevating a meal from good to downright delicious all starts with thoughtful seasoning, each of which has a purpose; Bobby Flay says that salt and pepper lay the foundations, others bring a deep and comforting earthiness while some brighten and lift a dish entirely. Falling into the latter category is lemon juice, with just a small squeeze being all you need to bring the hidden flavors of your dish to life. But this citrus fruit isn't the only way to brighten a dish. One seriously underrated spice that's been adding lemony tartness to food for roughly 2,000 years is sumac.

Sumac is a spice beloved around the world that's criminally underused in many Western kitchens. It's important to note that we're discussing sumac as a seasoning, so we'll be focusing on the Mediterranean-slash-Levantine species rather than the North American variety (aka staghorn or smooth sumac). Before it's ground into a powder, sumac starts out as clusters of small, berry-like fruits (technically drupes) that grow on shrubs and small trees in the genus Rhus. While sumac is most commonly associated with Levantine cuisine, species of Rhus grow naturally across the Mediterranean, Africa, Asia, and even North America, so it has managed to work its way into countless cuisines. Its uses are incredibly varied, and over several millennia, everyone from the ancient Romans to Native Americans has put it to work.

To create the familiar reddish-purple ground spice, the berries are picked, left to dry in the sun, and then either stone-ground or machine-ground into a coarse powder. Sumac is most notable for its tangy, citrus-like flavor, which adds a pronounced layer of tartness to dishes. But sumac operates differently from lemon juice; its sourness is derived from malic acid, which is generally considered softer and fruitier than the sharper, more astringent citric acid found in lemon juice, making sumac an excellent substitute if you want to add a subtle brightness without putting it at the forefront.