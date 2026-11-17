The Hardest McDonald's Item To Prepare, According To One Former Worker
There are quite a few challenges, actually, when it comes to working at McDonald's. There's a lot of time management involved, as well as customer service and interaction, to say nothing of the physical fatigue from being on your feet for hours. Then there's the actual assembly of the food itself, and while the burger chain with nearly 42,000 locations across the globe has automated many facets of its kitchen, for the most part, employees must still work the machines and put the sandwiches together. So all this begs the question: Is there a menu item that is the hardest to prepare? Food Republic spoke with Tristen Epps-Long, who won Season 22 of "Top Chef" and who is actually a former McDonald's chef, and in his opinion, the dubious honor belongs to the Big Mac.
His reasoning? "It's multi-layered," he said. And there's the fact that there isn't a mold; it's all hand-stacked, with many different parts, including three buns, two burger patties, a slice of cheese, pickles, onion, and lettuce. "It was just a bit more hand work," Epps-Long told us. It seems other McDonald's employees agree with our expert, too, as one person on Reddit reported they had a coworker almost quit after receiving an order for 12 Big Macs at once. It is worth noting, though, that Epps-Long did mention that, after a while, Big Macs can lose their undesirable status; you just have to get the hang of making them.
A few runners-up (plus the easiest menu item to make)
Peruse any discussion board where McDonald's employees are chatting about what their least favorite menu item is to make, and aside from Big Macs (which get plenty of mentions), the Quarter Pounder (and its variants) comes up quite frequently. It's understandable; the QP is the only McDonald's burger that's cooked fresh, not frozen, so there would be an extra layer of food safety that employees would have to follow in order to prevent cross-contamination with the raw beef product.
On the dessert side, the apple pies seem to be a pain to make as well, as one employee on Reddit recounted how the sweet treats take six minutes in the deep fryer, which is apparently long enough to start doing other tasks, but not long enough to finish the tasks before the pies are done. That individual must work at an overseas location as apple pies are baked in the USA. The McFlurries appear to be another annoying menu item to make, likely because the process is so hands-on; unlike the burgers, which get cooked on a timed clam shell grill, employees have to hold the McFlurry cup during every step.
Now, at the other end of the spectrum, Tristen Epps-Long shared that he found the Egg McMuffin to be one of the easiest things to make, which is slightly surprising, as there are quite a few different elements to it. However, on Reddit, a commenter remarked that the easiest thing for them to make is the plain burgers or cheeseburgers, and this apparently resonated with their peers because the statement has 43 upvotes.