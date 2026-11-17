Peruse any discussion board where McDonald's employees are chatting about what their least favorite menu item is to make, and aside from Big Macs (which get plenty of mentions), the Quarter Pounder (and its variants) comes up quite frequently. It's understandable; the QP is the only McDonald's burger that's cooked fresh, not frozen, so there would be an extra layer of food safety that employees would have to follow in order to prevent cross-contamination with the raw beef product.

On the dessert side, the apple pies seem to be a pain to make as well, as one employee on Reddit recounted how the sweet treats take six minutes in the deep fryer, which is apparently long enough to start doing other tasks, but not long enough to finish the tasks before the pies are done. That individual must work at an overseas location as apple pies are baked in the USA. The McFlurries appear to be another annoying menu item to make, likely because the process is so hands-on; unlike the burgers, which get cooked on a timed clam shell grill, employees have to hold the McFlurry cup during every step.

Now, at the other end of the spectrum, Tristen Epps-Long shared that he found the Egg McMuffin to be one of the easiest things to make, which is slightly surprising, as there are quite a few different elements to it. However, on Reddit, a commenter remarked that the easiest thing for them to make is the plain burgers or cheeseburgers, and this apparently resonated with their peers because the statement has 43 upvotes.