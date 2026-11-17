Shake Shack, which has come from humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City, has built a loyal following of fans since it first transitioned to permanent kiosks in 2004. From the first, the emphasis of its food has been on the quality of its ingredients. That means cage-free eggs for its breakfast items, 100% beef for its hot dogs, all-natural chicken from cage-free birds, and some of the best Angus beef around, with no added hormones or antibiotics. Indeed, the beef that forms Shake Shack's burger patties is a cut above, a proprietary blend that involves both chuck and brisket, and a spokesperson from Shake Shack told Food Republic that meat is supplied by upscale wholesaler brand Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors.

Described as "one of our longest-standing supplier partners and our largest purveyor by volume," the spokesperson informed us that the source of the partnership harkens back to the founder's, Danny Meyer's, involvement in the NYC fine dining world (Meyer was the original owner of Eleven Madison Park). The collaboration is indicative of Shake Shack's commitment to quality: "Pat LaFrieda helps us deliver the Shake Shack burger our guests know and love, [which is] made with 100% Angus beef, our custom blend of brisket and chuck [has] no preservatives, fillers[,] or additives, always fresh, never frozen, and humanely raised and grazed."