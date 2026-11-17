Shake Shack Makes Burgers With This Ground Beef Brand
Shake Shack, which has come from humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City, has built a loyal following of fans since it first transitioned to permanent kiosks in 2004. From the first, the emphasis of its food has been on the quality of its ingredients. That means cage-free eggs for its breakfast items, 100% beef for its hot dogs, all-natural chicken from cage-free birds, and some of the best Angus beef around, with no added hormones or antibiotics. Indeed, the beef that forms Shake Shack's burger patties is a cut above, a proprietary blend that involves both chuck and brisket, and a spokesperson from Shake Shack told Food Republic that meat is supplied by upscale wholesaler brand Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors.
Described as "one of our longest-standing supplier partners and our largest purveyor by volume," the spokesperson informed us that the source of the partnership harkens back to the founder's, Danny Meyer's, involvement in the NYC fine dining world (Meyer was the original owner of Eleven Madison Park). The collaboration is indicative of Shake Shack's commitment to quality: "Pat LaFrieda helps us deliver the Shake Shack burger our guests know and love, [which is] made with 100% Angus beef, our custom blend of brisket and chuck [has] no preservatives, fillers[,] or additives, always fresh, never frozen, and humanely raised and grazed."
Pat LaFrieda is the meat-mixing master, and Shake Shack is a serious beneficiary
Pat LaFrieda has built its reputation on providing quality beef and other meat products to some of the best restaurants in the country, and it has become famous for providing these eating establishments with specialty cuts and portions, its dry-aged beef, and its custom ground beef blends, including (and especially) Shake Shack's. The grinders in its manufacturing plant in New Jersey are capable of making more than 150 different unique mixes of ground beef from a variety of cuts, and if you were to partner with the butcher for a restaurant, you could create your own unique recipe.
And it's benefits like that which has allowed Shake Shack to spread its wings beyond its regular burger menu (which Food Republic tried and ranked) and test out a Dry-Aged Beef Burger at one of its NYC locations. According to the company's spokesperson, the limited-run burger (the last day to grab one was October 17, 2026) was "made with 35-day dry-aged beef for a deeper, more intense flavor," and it featured absolutely decadent caramelized shallot and a sauce made from bone marrow (as well as raw white onion to add a sharp note in contrast with all the richness), which were all served up on a milk bread bun dotted with black and white sesame seeds.