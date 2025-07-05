How This Fast Food Chain Raises The Bar On Chicken Quality

Shake Shack had humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in 2001. Since then, it has skyrocketed into a hugely successful chain, producing some of the most unforgettable fast food milkshakes and highest-quality fast food chicken products around. At the heart of the operation, Shake Shack claims that its mission is "Stand for Something Good." Part of this includes its commitment to animal welfare and humane farming practices. The company provides full transparency on its chicken sourcing and the associated farming practices in both its U.S. and U.K. locations.

The fast food chain adopted the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) in 2016, endeavoring to improve the quality of life for the chickens it purchases. Some of these values include no animal byproducts in chicken feed, no use of antibiotics, and no additional hormones that could compromise the chickens' quality. Additionally, Shake Shack is striving to meet its goal that the number of light hours the chickens are exposed to — including natural light — is fully in line with BCC requirements. Lastly, Shake Shack's suppliers meet the standards for enrichment — a metric that enhances the chickens' lives through equipment that multiple birds can occupy and enjoy together — and the quality and quantity of litter provided to the birds.

Shake Shack expanded this initiative to the U.K. with the European Chicken Commitment. This effort aims to improve the quality of the chickens' litter, enrichment, light exposure, and overall living conditions. It also seeks to limit the use of genetic-enhancing hormones and promote slower, more natural growth in the birds.