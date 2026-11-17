When taco night rolls around, you'll want to head to the butcher and grab some good meat. If you're making carne asada, your instinct might be to pick the ribeye. While it might be the gold standard of steak, tacos and ribeye are an inherent mismatch. Tacos are one of the most democratic foods out there, while ribeye is made for deep pockets and expensive tastes. Even Food Network's Bobby Flay recommends skipping it. Instead, he swaps the pricey cut for the seriously underrated skirt steak.

Ribeye is America's favorite steak thanks to its rich marbling and tender texture, but you'll rarely find it in taquerias. Beyond being pricey, ribeye's assets are its downfall in tacos. In an interview with Food and Wine, Flay revealed the reason why he often chooses to skip ribeye altogether: "[Ribeye] can be inconsistent because the fat doesn't always melt even when cooked properly." This is a real problem in tacos. Encased in a taco, you don't have the option to trim around a rubbery pocket of fat or leave it on the plate. Even if you trim the fat before adding the steak to your tacos, it's so unevenly distributed that you risk ending up with wildly inconsistent slices.

Unlike ribeye, skirt is cut from the plate primal, a hard-working area near the diaphragm. Rather than being streaked with generous ribbons of fat, it's comprised of long, coarse muscle fibers, which give it a chewier, more fibrous bite along with a bold, beef-forward flavor. Its thin profile may not win it fans at white tablecloth restaurants, but it's exactly why taquerias can't get enough of it. All that surface area compared to its thickness means skirt steak cooks quickly, soaks up marinades fast, and slices evenly, which is everything you want from taco meat.