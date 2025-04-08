The Absolute Best Cuts Of Steak To Use For Tacos

Whether you're making citrusy carne asada or any batch of steak tacos, you're probably trying to decide on the best cut of meat to use. To help, we reached out to Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo. According to Marrone, there are a couple of different cuts he'd choose, depending on your budget.

"I prefer skirt steak for tacos," Marrone said. "They hold up great to marinades and char nicely on [the] grill while remaining tender." Keep in mind that since these steaks are tougher than fattier cuts, the way you slice your skirt steak is important. For tender, juicy pieces, cut the meat thin and against the grain.

If, on the other hand, you're looking to feed a crowd, Marrone suggests a more wallet-friendly cut. "One of my favorite cuts for this is a sirloin flap," he said. "It's great for marinades and can grill up perfectly and is much more cost-efficient than skirt or other mainstream cuts."

When heading to the store to pick up your meat, have a strategy for how much to get. "Typically [six to eight ounces] of protein per person is a good gauge," Marrone suggested. "After cooking, you may end up with [four to six] ounces, which will give you about [two to three] tacos per person."