Is there anything more magical than a visit to Disneyland in sunny, beautiful Anaheim, California? While the kids might associate this theme park with their favorite Disney characters or the delightful rides and themed areas, many adults make the pricey trek with an additional consideration in mind: the food. In the theme park where Doritos were first served, one can't-miss creation is the Grilled Cheese Sandwich found at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (as well as Woody's Lunch Box at Walt Disney World in Florida). If you wanted to replicate its creamy, crispy goodness at home, you might already have the ingredients in your fridge: You'll just need cream cheese for the inside and mayonnaise for the outside.

Disney actually released the recipe during COVID for its grilled cheese sandwich, which features three different cheeses, as well as a garlic mayo spread for the outside. There's cheddar and provolone, but the cream cheese is the star, as it gets oh-so-gooey and decadent when it melts down, and it adds a slight tang that will make your tongue take immediate interest.

You might use butter when making your grilled cheeses, but trust us, switching to mayo is the move because it is scientifically disposed to create a more even, crisper crust. Think about it: You can spread it easily in an even layer without worrying about tearing the bread, as you might with butter. And the inclusion of garlic is a master stroke that introduces even more flavorful depth to what is, essentially, a simple sandwich.