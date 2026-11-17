For Creamier, Crispier Grilled Cheese, Make It Disneyland-Style
Is there anything more magical than a visit to Disneyland in sunny, beautiful Anaheim, California? While the kids might associate this theme park with their favorite Disney characters or the delightful rides and themed areas, many adults make the pricey trek with an additional consideration in mind: the food. In the theme park where Doritos were first served, one can't-miss creation is the Grilled Cheese Sandwich found at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (as well as Woody's Lunch Box at Walt Disney World in Florida). If you wanted to replicate its creamy, crispy goodness at home, you might already have the ingredients in your fridge: You'll just need cream cheese for the inside and mayonnaise for the outside.
Disney actually released the recipe during COVID for its grilled cheese sandwich, which features three different cheeses, as well as a garlic mayo spread for the outside. There's cheddar and provolone, but the cream cheese is the star, as it gets oh-so-gooey and decadent when it melts down, and it adds a slight tang that will make your tongue take immediate interest.
You might use butter when making your grilled cheeses, but trust us, switching to mayo is the move because it is scientifically disposed to create a more even, crisper crust. Think about it: You can spread it easily in an even layer without worrying about tearing the bread, as you might with butter. And the inclusion of garlic is a master stroke that introduces even more flavorful depth to what is, essentially, a simple sandwich.
Make your crispiest, gooiest Disney-inspired grilled cheese ever
Using cream cheese as a filling and mayonnaise as an outer agent of browning is just one way to achieve the grilled cheese of your dreams. While you should absolutely try these two ingredients, we have a few other ideas that can help you achieve the upgraded Disney Parks-inspired sandwich. The first? Cream cheese is just one of three cheeses that go into this toastie; you'll likely use sliced provolone, but at least for the cheddar, you should grate your own. Blocks of cheese that are grated simply melt better than the pre-shredded variety because there are additional ingredients in the latter that help to keep it from clumping, which prohibits it from melting as wonderfully. If you're going to the trouble of including cream cheese to up the gooey-factor, you might as well go full-tilt where the cheddar is concerned. Disney also includes a bit of cream in its cream cheese blend, which will undeniably enhance the richness of the sandwich and keep things gooey for longer. One tablespoon per quarter cup of cream cheese is more than enough.
To ensure that the sandwich gets its crispiest crust, too, it's important that you don't drop it into the skillet until the pan is fully heated through(though you can still sprinkle salt onto the pan if you want a little extra seasoning). This is so that the golden outsides can start crisping immediately. At the same time, though, you don't want to have the heat turned up too high — a nice medium to medium-low will do the trick. Any hotter and the outside will burn before the cheese has an opportunity to melt all the way through — not the kind of crispness we're seeking.