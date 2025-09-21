The Iconic Chip That Was First Served At Disneyland

It's no exaggeration to say Doritos might just be the most iconic chips ever made. And unlike most snack aisle staples, their backstory is every bit as memorable as their flavor. Instead of starting out as some restaurant delicacy like their potato chip cousins, the foundations of this ordinary chip were laid in an amusement park (not in a factory!) back in the early 1960s. They were first served at the Casa de Fritos restaurant in Disneyland's Frontierland, where leftover corn (not flour) tortillas were piling up.

Instead of throwing them away, a salesperson had the idea to salvage the tortillas by cutting them into triangles and frying them — thus, a fan favorite was born, and the chips have transitioned into a ton of different flavors since then. Some of the best things ever made were products of mistakes and accidental discoveries; there's something poetic about a contingency plan transforming into a full-blown enterprise, on nothing more than a whim. In addition to fixing a waste problem for Casa de Fritos, this humble snack quickly caught on with park guests because it was tasty, novel, and convenient. Eventually, Frito-Lay, which owned the restaurant, noticed the buzz and took the idea to a national level.