The Simple Trick For A Meltier Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A grilled cheese sandwich is humble in nature. Its simplicity allows chefs of any level to get creative in making their version of the best grilled cheese sandwich. Elevating yours is as easy as opting for freshly grated cheese rather than using a sliced alternative. Making this game-changing choice results in an optimal melting of your cheese. Grated cheese also tends to cover the sandwich more evenly and allows its maker to blend different cheeses together for more complex flavor. While you could use store-bought shredded cheese, it doesn't melt as easily due to anti-caking agents like cellulose and blends of calcium sulfate and cornstarch. These slow down the melting process since they also make harder for the cheese to meld together.
When it comes to your cheese selection, remember that different varieties are unique from each other. Choose one that melts well and is full of flavor when creating that grilled cheese. Mozzarella might be the first you reach for since it's known as a reigning melting champion, but I'd suggest combining cheeses like havarti and gouda. You could also go with the flavorful combo that Alton Brown swears by when making grilled cheese.
Other simple ways to make the perfect grilled cheese
Putting together the best grilled cheese begins with the best bread – one that's soft but with a hearty body and a good crust. Ciabatta is a great contender with its crackly crust and bubbly interior. A simple swap from butter to mayonnaise results in the crispiest bread, and you can even spice up your grilled cheese with sriracha mayo. While it's uncommon to add a spread inside the grilled cheese, it's also not sacrilegious to do so. Plenty of recipes call for buttering both sides of each bread slice, so consider going one step further and adding a layer of Thousand Island dressing on the inside for a burst of flavor.
Part of the science behind the perfect gooey grilled cheese involves using the right cooking vessel. Instead of using a frying pan, you are better off with a cast iron skillet, which will better conduct an even heat for your grilled cheese. For the more adventurous chefs, those with a waffle iron handy can make their grilled cheese into a uniquely textured panini. One of my favorites is the campfire grilled cheese that uses a pie-iron and, of course, a campfire. This is due to its simple and easy function while providing the same benefits of the cast iron skillet.