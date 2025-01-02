The Simple Trick For A Meltier Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A grilled cheese sandwich is humble in nature. Its simplicity allows chefs of any level to get creative in making their version of the best grilled cheese sandwich. Elevating yours is as easy as opting for freshly grated cheese rather than using a sliced alternative. Making this game-changing choice results in an optimal melting of your cheese. Grated cheese also tends to cover the sandwich more evenly and allows its maker to blend different cheeses together for more complex flavor. While you could use store-bought shredded cheese, it doesn't melt as easily due to anti-caking agents like cellulose and blends of calcium sulfate and cornstarch. These slow down the melting process since they also make harder for the cheese to meld together.

When it comes to your cheese selection, remember that different varieties are unique from each other. Choose one that melts well and is full of flavor when creating that grilled cheese. Mozzarella might be the first you reach for since it's known as a reigning melting champion, but I'd suggest combining cheeses like havarti and gouda. You could also go with the flavorful combo that Alton Brown swears by when making grilled cheese.