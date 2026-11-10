5 Costco Baked Goods To Buy And 4 To Skip

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The holidays are just around the corner. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, you'll have Friendsgivings, work parties, school functions, and every other conceivable event that may require you to bring a baked good. Sometimes, it's a bit too much, which is why there's absolutely no shame in going the store-bought route instead of firing up the oven at home.

Of course, just because you're buying your baked goods doesn't mean finding the right ones is easy. Even within a single store, the options can be overwhelming, and nowhere does that seem more true than at Costco. The big box retailer is known for massive portions, and the bakery section is no different. Just about anything you can bake, Costco offers, from cakes to bagels, bread to cookies; there's something for every occasion. To help eliminate some of the indecision that may arise when you pull up to the Costco bakery, I tried nine different items to determine which are must-buys and which can be left behind.

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