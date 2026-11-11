Forget Salmon: This Fast-Cooking Fish Has Fewer Calories

Salmon's rich intensity also means it generally has more calories, which can mean different things based on someone's dietary needs. If you're conscious of this and still want something that cooks up quickly (and deliciously), try flounder, a leaner, lower-calorie option that never lacks flavor.

Exact calorie amounts can vary quite a bit, especially when it comes to wild versus farmed salmon, but even the leanest ones usually sit between 130 and 200 calories per three-ounce serving. Flounder populations, however, have a more uniform lifestyle and consistently clock in at around 100 calories per three-ounce serving. That brown or gray layer of fat may help a salmon migrate and survive cold waters, but flounder are sedentary ambush predators that don't have nearly the same energy requirements. On your plate, this means a fillet of flounder is lean, clean-tasting, and quite mild compared to a richly marbled piece of salmon.

Because flounder is often thinner and far less fatty than salmon, that also means it cooks exponentially quicker. While a skin-on fillet can widen your margin of error, it's still much easier to render your tender fish into a dense, rubbery mess. Your best bet is to treat it like a lean steak and use a hot and fast cooking method, letting a bit of carryover cooking finish the center rather than trying to reach the perfect temperature in a pan or on the grill.