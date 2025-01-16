Here Are The Biggest Differences Between Wild And Farmed Salmon

The breed of salmon can sometimes indicate if the fish was wild-caught or farmed. There are eight different breeds of the fish, and they are grouped by the oceans in which they're found. There is only one that lives in the Atlantic, aptly named "Atlantic salmon." This label is the first indicator that the salmon was farm-raised. All Atlantic salmon sold in the United States is reared this way. Even if the label credits the fish to somewhere in Scandinavia — "Norwegian Atlantic salmon," for instance. Due to devastating effects rampant overfishing of the ocean has had on the breed and its environment, commercial and recreational salmon fishing is prohibited in America. Atlantic salmon isn't the only type of salmon that can be farmed-raised, but it is the most common and accessible.

Some celebrated chefs have boasted of farm-raised salmon's richer taste from the thick ribbons of fat. They are more noticeable in this type than in their wild counterparts, which can make them seem more appealing. The taste and fat content are simulated, though. Farm-raised salmon are fed a specific diet to give them a higher fat content and richer flavor. And while they might have more omega-3s, they're also higher in saturated fat, which is counterproductive.

The idea that they are injected with dyes after being harvested is a misconception. In actuality, synthetic antioxidants are also used to bolster the appearance of farm-raised salmon via their feed — you could liken this to taking supplemental vitamin D over going outside for us humans. The color of wild salmon comes from its naturally occurring diet. But since farm-raised salmon eat synthetic food, they have to be synthetically colored a pinkish orange because a gray fillet of salmon doesn't look appetizing.