What Is That Brown Or Gray Layer On Salmon?

Imagine you're about to slide your fork into a perfectly seared, mouthwatering salmon fillet. You pull back the shatteringly crisp salmon skin on top to peek at the flesh, but instead of a vibrant shade of coral, you find a less-than-enticing brown or gray layer. Picky diners might be tempted to scrape it off — but not only is this layer of flesh completely safe to eat, but it may become your new favorite part of the fish, if you give it a chance.

Also called the fat line, this brownish-gray bit is subcutaneous fat that sits between the skin and the muscle of the salmon. It serves biological purposes similar to our own subcutaneous fat: It keeps the fish warm in colder temperatures, and acts as a source of energy in between feedings. Some may find the hue off-putting, but it's a natural color change that results from oxygen exposure during processing and packaging.

Whether or not you eat the fat line comes down to personal preference. There is no harm in removing it, but you can reap some unique health and taste benefits if you leave it on. Much like when you sear a steak or duck breast, the extra fat in the salmon will render out as it cooks, imparting a lip-smacking unctuousness to the meat. The fat can keep the fillet from drying out, too. Plus, you'll miss out on lots of healthy fats and nutrients if you trim this layer.