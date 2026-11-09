Give Onion Rings A Protein Boost With This Breakfast Side

Pairing your onion rings with a meaty ingredient doesn't just infuse them with umami, but can also make them a meal in their own right. Bacon-wrapped onion rings, in particular, are relatively straightforward to put together and have roughly 3 to 4 grams of protein per piece (depending on how much bacon each ring uses).

Onions already have a dose of fiber, potassium, and vitamins C and B6, so adding some extra protein can give you something with a more comprehensive nutritional profile. While exact quantities vary based on the type, cut, and marbling of the bacon you use, meat is a "complete protein," meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for good health. Since this recipe doesn't call for deep-frying, it's not only easier, but also a good alternative for those attempting to reduce their consumption of vegetable-based oils. You won't even have to make sure any breading sticks, so it's a protein-laden option for those who want a bit of indulgence but steer clear of starches and grains.

The recommended minimum dietary allowance for protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, so getting your necessary amount every day can be a challenge. Finding little ways to introduce more into your diet, especially complete proteins, is a solid way to achieve this. Since leftover bacon reheats quite well, it's easy to make a batch of these onion rings ahead of time and have little protein snacks available throughout the week!