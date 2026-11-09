Give Onion Rings A Protein Boost With This Breakfast Side
Pairing your onion rings with a meaty ingredient doesn't just infuse them with umami, but can also make them a meal in their own right. Bacon-wrapped onion rings, in particular, are relatively straightforward to put together and have roughly 3 to 4 grams of protein per piece (depending on how much bacon each ring uses).
Onions already have a dose of fiber, potassium, and vitamins C and B6, so adding some extra protein can give you something with a more comprehensive nutritional profile. While exact quantities vary based on the type, cut, and marbling of the bacon you use, meat is a "complete protein," meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for good health. Since this recipe doesn't call for deep-frying, it's not only easier, but also a good alternative for those attempting to reduce their consumption of vegetable-based oils. You won't even have to make sure any breading sticks, so it's a protein-laden option for those who want a bit of indulgence but steer clear of starches and grains.
The recommended minimum dietary allowance for protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight, so getting your necessary amount every day can be a challenge. Finding little ways to introduce more into your diet, especially complete proteins, is a solid way to achieve this. Since leftover bacon reheats quite well, it's easy to make a batch of these onion rings ahead of time and have little protein snacks available throughout the week!
The right bacon choice and prep guarantee delicious results
Not all bacon is made equally, but you don't necessarily have to use the high-end slabs you can only find at a butcher shop. Just about anything will work, but some types are better for this recipe than others, and finding ways to use what you have is essential to tweaking it to your palate.
When it comes to center versus thick-cut bacon, you may be better off using something on the thinner side. Even turkey bacon is a solid choice, with similar protein and less fat, but only if it's easy to work with. Cooking times vary quite a bit depending on your method — this could take 10 to 15 minutes in the air fryer, or up to an hour and a half on the grill if you're cooking over low heat — but you only have two real goals for this recipe. The first is giving the bacon a nice, crispy texture. The second is bringing the meat to a safe level of doneness, following the package instructions for pork or turkey bacon.
If you're grilling, a toothpick or skewer is the best way to ensure your floppy bacon sticks to the onion ring, but your food can still be a bit delicate to move once it comes to room temperature. A quick trip to the fridge can help the meat stiffen enough to move onto the grill, where it should crisp and harden enough that it won't fall off quite so easily. This is also a good opportunity to let any additional seasoning soak into the meat, better infusing it with flavor.