5 Breakfast Sausage Brands That Use High-Quality Ingredients (And 2 To Avoid)

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Breakfast sausage is a great addition to your breakfast by itself, on a biscuit as part of a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit, or as part of a scramble. But to make sure you're getting the best quality out there, we've created a list of sausage brands that use high-quality ingredients, as well as those you'd probably want to avoid. We looked at how the animals are treated, if they're given growth hormones or excessive antibiotics, and whether the resulting sausage is minimally processed. We also made sure there were no artificial ingredients or excessive fillers.

It might seem like a small thing to look for products with high quality ingredients, but the benefits are many. Chief among them is the positive difference in taste. Breakfast and dinner sausages already taste different, thanks to the addition of sage in the breakfast versions. But high-quality ingredients and meat also taste more savory and often keep you feeling fuller for longer because of the lack of fillers. That can keep the protein high, making the quality sausage a good choice for those watching their macros. So, if you want the best value for your money, alongside the best tasting breakfast sausages, keep this list handy the next time you visit the grocery store.