The Store-Bought Breakfast Sausage Brand We'll Always Repurchase

Breakfast sausage often gets overshadowed by bacon as the ideal meaty partner for wake-up eggs or fluffy, perfect pancakes and waffles — but it deserves its own acclaim for the flavor boost its savory links and patties bring to morning meals. Food Republic taste-tested 13 breakfast sausage brands to find the best, ultimately crowning Jones Dairy Farm's All Natural Golden Brown Pork Sausage Links as the champion.

Our tester praised the clean flavors and fresh taste of the winning sausage, noting that the frozen links were brown rather than gray, unlike some of the competitors. Made from just five ingredients — fresh pork, water, salt, spices, and sugar — without any fillers or preservatives, the sausage delivers a rich, savory flavor enhanced by a secret blend of spices. However, you can detect sage, the classic breakfast sausage seasoning that distinguishes it from dinner sausage, along with a light touch of black pepper that adds the slightest bit of heat. Unlike some breakfast sausages that include maple syrup, these links aren't sweet, so the sugar likely acts as a flavor enhancer.

When heated up, the links actually resemble their appearance on the package — evenly browned and slightly lumpy all over, a result of minimal processing and the absence of casing. They're juicy and tender when you bite into them, with a satisfying chew.