You may think it's impossible to mess up sausage, but you'd be wrong. In our ultimate ranking of popular breakfast sausages, we saw plenty of great contenders. Some options were surprisingly flavorful meatless brands, some featured chicken over pork, and some had simple tastes and high-quality ingredients to create a delicious morning protein. But Banquet, the lowest-ranked brand on our list, simply didn't have anything going for it.

Right out of the package, our taste tester was put off. Eating is meant to be enjoyed by all the senses, with even sound affecting the way we experience food and drink, so it's hard to get excited about these grayish-brown logs. The package's ingredient list included soy protein, which by itself shouldn't have been an issue, but there are plenty of other delicious vegan alternatives for sausage. Banquet's brand simply tasted like a poorly made meat substitute, lacking flavor and texture to the point where our tester couldn't find anything positive to say about it.

Banquet's links are squishy rather than tender and bland rather than flavorful, all compounded by an inedible-looking texture — it's recommended you avoid this brand. However, it's certainly not the only low-quality brand that's better left in the freezer aisle. Fortunately, to find a quality brand, all you have to do is pay attention to the packaging.